Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.7% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 17.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Target by 111.2% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 13.1% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,316,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.75. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

