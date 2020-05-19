TD Securities Lowers Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target to $6.50

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Extendicare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

EXETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Extendicare, Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Canadian Operations.

