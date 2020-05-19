Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Television Francaise 1 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

TVFCF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 28,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16. Television Francaise 1 has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $800.45 million for the quarter.

About Television Francaise 1

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

