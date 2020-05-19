TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $37.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.
TGTX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 3,629,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,510,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
