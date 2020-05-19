TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $37.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

TGTX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 3,629,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,510,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

