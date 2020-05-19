The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.04, 1,561,333 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,628,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $113,980,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

