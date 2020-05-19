The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3,788.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 779,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,492,000 after buying an additional 82,556 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.97. 26,112,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,253,002. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

