Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

