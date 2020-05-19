Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.97. 1,396,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.91. The company has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $351.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.