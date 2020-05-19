TheStreet Downgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 167,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,919. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $578.58 million, a PE ratio of -202.93 and a beta of 2.01. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $1,667,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.