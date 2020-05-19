Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. United Continental comprises about 3.7% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of United Continental worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Continental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in United Continental by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Continental from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. 81,163,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,156,596. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

