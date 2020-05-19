TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 184,709 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,709 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $46,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $4,562,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 202,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 535,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $367,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,820 shares of company stock worth $11,009,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

