TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for approximately 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Catalent worth $79,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $75.74. 871,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,895. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

