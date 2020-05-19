TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 125,640 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,640 shares during the period. Centene comprises 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Centene worth $88,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Centene by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Centene by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Centene by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

CNC traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.74. 3,240,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,211. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

