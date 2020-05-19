TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Gartner makes up 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Gartner worth $81,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.53. 359,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

