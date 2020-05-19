TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 195,160 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,160 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of ACI Worldwide worth $46,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $25.62. 1,190,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.35. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.