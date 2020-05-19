TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Lowered to C$141.00 at Deutsche Bank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on X. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:X traded up C$3.68 on Friday, hitting C$127.86. The stock had a trading volume of 281,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,271. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$84.50 and a twelve month high of C$139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total transaction of C$627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

