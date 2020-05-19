Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$187,770.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total value of C$187,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,845,344.84.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$64.40. 99,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,912. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.11. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$715.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.7699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TIH. CIBC lowered their target price on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.38.

Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

