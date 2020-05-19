Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

TRV stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.27. 1,567,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,172. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

