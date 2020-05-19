Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (SOHO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on June 26th

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SOHO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.28). The company had a trading volume of 386,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,655. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market cap of $344.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.01.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.