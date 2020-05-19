Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$0.85 by Analysts at CIBC

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE TRQ traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 510,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,615. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$292.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

