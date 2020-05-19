Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Unilever by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

UL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

