United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

NYSE UTX traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,570,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

