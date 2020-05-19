Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Trading 13.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) traded up 13.4% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.21, 1,954,448 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,111,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Specifically, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 294,000 shares of company stock worth $3,983,680. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 241,229 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

