Urban Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,515 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 1,980 call options.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 4,946,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,270. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,727,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 371,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

