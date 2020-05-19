Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Trimmed by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 230,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

