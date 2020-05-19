Vale’s (VALE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VALE. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,792,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,963,336. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 79.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 285.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.