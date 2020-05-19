ValuEngine Lowers CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.38.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

