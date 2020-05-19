Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,695,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $358,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. 13,599,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,310,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.