Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $22,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.32. The stock had a trading volume of 923,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.83 and a 200-day moving average of $177.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

