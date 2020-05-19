Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 943,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,672. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

