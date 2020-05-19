Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,648. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

