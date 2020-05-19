Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.76. 1,950,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,648. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

