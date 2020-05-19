Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $38,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,643. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

