Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,404. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

