Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

VAR1 stock traded up €2.55 ($2.97) during trading on Monday, hitting €91.25 ($106.10). 365,436 shares of the stock traded hands. Varta has a one year low of €42.70 ($49.65) and a one year high of €128.00 ($148.84). The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

