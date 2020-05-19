Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $109,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after buying an additional 80,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after buying an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,015 shares of company stock valued at $84,354,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.13. 1,727,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,224. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $295.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

