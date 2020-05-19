VF (NYSE:VFC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.69.

VFC traded up $4.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 107,788 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 3,059.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 99,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 95,979 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

