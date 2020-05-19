Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Lifted to “Buy” at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,708. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 156.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

