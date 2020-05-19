Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,936 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. 9,379,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

