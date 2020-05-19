Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lowered by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,454 shares of company stock valued at $16,814,817 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

