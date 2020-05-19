WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 7,753 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,709 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. 319,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,531. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

