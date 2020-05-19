WBI Investments Inc. Buys 1,677 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.70. 5,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average of $211.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $157.99 and a twelve month high of $230.89.

