WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

