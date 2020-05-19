WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 267,798 Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 267,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,050,000. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,718.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,185,000 after buying an additional 1,009,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,492,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 4,125.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,627 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.98. 196,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

