WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 48,900 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 2,406,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,417. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

