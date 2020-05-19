WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,664 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 511,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after purchasing an additional 243,270 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,116,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.