WBI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 213.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after buying an additional 536,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,073,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,232,000 after buying an additional 1,082,581 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $524,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. 18,459,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,089,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

