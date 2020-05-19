WBI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after buying an additional 110,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after buying an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 117,688 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,766.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,932 shares of company stock valued at $286,813. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 389,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

