WBI Investments Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7,070.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,481 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14,565.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,358,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,475 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,953,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,116,000. Cabana LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8,842.9% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,507 shares during the last quarter.

SHV remained flat at $$110.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,563. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

