WBI Investments Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,856 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $16,575,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Greif by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 245,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

